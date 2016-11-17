Bollywood actress tear gassed during botched Paris robbery

PARIS — The Paris prosecutor's office says Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat and partner Cyrille Auxenfans were the targets of a botched robbery attempt involving tear gas in a posh area of the French capital.

Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre said Thursday that the incident happened last Friday night in Paris' 16th arrondissement, when suspected robbers set off the tear gas but fled empty-handed. It's unclear why they fled.

Thibault-Lecuivre says Sherawat was not thought to have been physically harmed in the incident, but probably inhaled the tear gas fumes.

Thibault-Lecuivre says investigators think Auxenfans was attacked, but the couple refused to see a doctor to assess possible injuries.

A criminal inquiry has been opened into the incident.

The case comes six weeks after Kim Kardashian reported being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.