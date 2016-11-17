Cubs, Kris Bryant will face Reds in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend

Gene J. Puskar / AP

The Chicago Cubs are coming back to Las Vegas for an exhibition game.

The Triple-A Las Vegas 51s announced the defending World Series champion Cubs will again anchor its Big League Weekend at Cashman Field this spring. On March 25 and 26, the Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds. Game times will be released later.

In 2016, the Cubs total attendance for the Big League Weekend two-day event was 22,020. This is the Chicago’s 13th consecutive appearance in the Las Vegas series, and the 27th straight year of Big League Weekend.

Las Vegan Kris Bryant, who had a pair of World Series home runs, will be one of the main attractions for the Cubs.

“The two-game series between the Cubs and Reds will provide a great atmosphere in the ballpark. The fans, both locally and the tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time. The Cubs have such a tremendous nationwide fan-base and Las Vegas has become a ‘second’ Spring Training home for them,” said Don Logan, the 51s’ President.

Weekend ticket package can be purchased by calling 702- 943-7200.