Hard Rock Cafe on Paradise Road closing at end of year

The Hard Rock Cafe on Paradise Road will close Dec. 31, part of a strategic decision to focus efforts on the brand’s Las Vegas Strip location, according to Hard Rock International.

Employees at the closing cafe will be given priority consideration for open positions at the Strip cafe and its LIVE concert venue, the company said.

The original Hard Rock Cafe was built in 1990 in front of the Hard Rock Hotel at the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.

The three-story Strip cafe at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South opened in 2009 and features the world’s largest Rock Shop, an interactive Rock Wall and a lounge and patio dining overlooking the Strip. The LIVE music venue on the third floor provides audiences of up to 1,200 an intimate setting to catch local and national artists, according to the company.