Palace Station workers get another chance to unionize

Management at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino has agreed to hold another election to see if workers there want to be represented by the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

In mid-October, the union lost the first election held to unionize Palace Station — located on Sahara Avenue just west of Interstate 15 — by a slim margin. Of those who participated, 266 voted against unionization and 262 voted for it.

According to Barbara Baynes, the resident officer at the Las Vegas National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the casino decided to redo the election after an objection was filed. She did not indicate when a new election would be held.

“There was a hearing scheduled (about the objection) for Nov. 14, and that hearing did not move forward,” Baynes said. “Palace Station agreed to re-hold the election. Whenever there are objections filed, there’s an opportunity for the employer to agree to rerun the election.”

The Palace Station election was the second at a Station Casinos property. In September, workers at Boulder Station voted for union representation in a secret-ballot election also monitored by the NLRB.

So far, Boulder is the lone Station property to unionize in Las Vegas.