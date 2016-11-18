Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting, home invasion

A second suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting and home invasion earlier this month near Torrey Pines Drive and Twain Avenue, according to Metro Police.

Jorge Latorre, 25, was arrested Thursday, five days after Cody Sullivan, 18, was taken into custody during an unrelated theft investigation, police said.

Police previously released surveillance images that showed two men arriving and leaving the victim’s home at the time of the slaying.

Officers were called Nov. 5 to a house in the 6300 block of Sandpiper Way, where they found Thomas Jones, 35, dead with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The suspects forced their way into the house about 2 p.m. to steal cash and heroin, which Jones’ girlfriend, who witnessed the shooting, said the couple sold, according to police. Sullivan was armed with a gun and Latorre had a knife, police said.

A roommate heard a commotion and fled the house through a window with a friend, police said.

Jones’ girlfriend, meanwhile, was hiding in the couple’s bathroom when Sullivan entered the bedroom with Jones, police said.

Jones told her to open the door and hand him their drug and money stash, police said. She said Sullivan was holding a gun to Jones’ head, according to the report.

Sullivan punched the woman in face and Jones began to struggle with him over the stash box before a shot was fired, police said.

A few moments later, Sullivan and Latorre, who was watching the front door, fled on foot, leaving behind a moving truck they drove to the neighborhood, police said.

Sullivan was arrested Saturday during an unrelated theft investigation, police said. He faces counts of murder, burglary, robbery and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Latorre was arrested Thursday not far from where the slaying occurred, police said. He faces counts of murder, burglary, robbery and possession of burglary tools, police said.