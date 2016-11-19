Clark County School District goes dark Thanksgiving week

For the first time in the history of the Clark County School District, most students and teachers will have Thanksgiving week off.

It’s all because of a wrinkle in the new teacher contract, which was signed by the district and the teacher’s union in January.

Under the new contract, teachers work more hours during the week to offset professional development that used to be done outside of regular school time. Now professional development occurs during work hours.

But because teachers still have to stay under a certain amount of work time, they are getting extra days off throughout the year. This year, that includes all of Thanksgiving week.

There are a couple of caveats. First, it doesn’t apply to support staff and administrators. They will be working most of the week, though the schools won’t be open to the public.

Second, some schools could be open if they canceled class on prior days for whatever reason.

“If a school or schools lose a day or days of instruction prior to November, school may take place on these dates,” Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said in a September blog post. “Your child’s school will notify you in the event this would occur.”