Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sting set for American Music Awards

Associated Press

With new albums to promote, the timing is perfect for Sunday's American Music Awards, where performers include top pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd.

Mars released his new album, "24K Magic," on Friday, and a day after Thanksgiving, The Weeknd will drop "Starboy." Gaga released "Joanne" last month.

Other big-name acts who recently released albums will also perform at the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, including Sting, Green Day, Shawn Mendes and The Chainsmokers.

It wasn't clear if Drake, who is the leading nominee, would attend the show, airing live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern. Nominees for artist of the year are Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Carrie Underwood.

Other performers include Maroon 5, John Legend and twenty one pilots.