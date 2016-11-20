More rain expected in the valley through Monday

Light rain showers are expected in Las Vegas overnight and into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley has a 60 percent chance of rain tonight, with the northeast part of the valley having the highest chance for substantial precipitation, the weather service said.

The rain is expected to continue into early Monday morning, with a 20 percent chance of rain Monday afternoon.

The low for tonight is forecast to be 55 degrees.

The weather is expected to dry up after Monday, so Las Vegans can expect a sunny but chilly Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The temperatures will remain moderate, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s throughout the week, according to the weather service.