Recipe: Spiced apple pork chop

Pork chops and apples are a natural culinary pairing. This hearty dish is suitable for a cold evening, closing out grilling season or for a nontraditional Thanksgiving entree. Apples are best when picked in the fall, so this dish takes advantage of the season.

Ingredients(serves 4)

• Four 6-oz pork chops, seasoned with salt and pepper

• 1 1/3 cup olive oil

• 1/2 cup butter

• 2 cups apple juice

• 8 Fuji apples, peeled and quartered

• 2 1/2 tbsp coriander seeds

• 3 cardamom pods

• 5 star anise pods

• 1 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

• 2 1/2 tbsp black pepper

• 1 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

• 1 tbsp vanilla extract

• 3 whole cloves

• 5 tsp salt

• 2 1/2 tbsp ground ginger

Directions

1. Toast the whole spices (cardamom, coriander, star anise, cloves) in the oven at 350 degrees until fragrance is released, about 5 to 7 minutes. Take spices out of the oven and cool.

2. Place the toasted whole spices into a spice grinder, coffee grinder or high-speed blender and grind to a powder. Add cinnamon, black pepper, ground nutmeg, vanilla extract, ground ginger, salt and pepper to create the spice mix.

3. Place apples in a mixing bowl with 1/4 cup of the spice mix and add the olive oil. Toss the ingredients together until spices evenly coat the apple wedges.

4. Place the apples into a skillet over medium-high heat and let sit for 30 seconds, then stir. Brown the apples on all sides, then pour in apple juice and reduce until thick.

5. Melt the butter into the excess liquid to create a sauce. Pan sear or grill the pork chops until cooked on both sides and the internal temperature reaches 140-150 degrees. Place the pork chops over top of the apples, and pour the sauce over top.