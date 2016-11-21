Recount finds Democrat Daly won Assembly race by 36 votes

RENO — A recount in a close northern Nevada Assembly race shows that the Democrat won by three dozen votes.

The Washoe County Registrar of Voters recounted the more than 30,000 votes cast in the Assembly District 31 race and concluded Monday that Democrat Skip Daly defeated Jill Dickman by 36 votes. That's a slight change from preliminary results that were released shortly after polls closed and showed Daly winning by a margin of 38 votes.

Dickman congratulated Daly and said she won't contest the results any further.

Registrar Luanne Cutler announced on Monday that 75 absentee ballots in the district had been double-counted in error, although the mistake was not expected to alter the outcome.

Daly previously served two terms in the seat before Dickman unseated him in the 2014 election.