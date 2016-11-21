Woman faces murder count in shooting of boyfriend

A woman was arrested Sunday night on a count of murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, who was found in a car in the desert, according to Metro Police.

About 7:45 p.m., a resident at an apartment near Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive called 911, saying the woman knocked on the door and said she had shot her boyfriend and needed to contact the police, authorities said.

When officers arrived, Cheryl Rheamount, 35, told them her boyfriend was in a desert area near Judson Avenue and Dolly Lane, according to police.

Officers found the vehicle with a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

Rheamount was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, police said.