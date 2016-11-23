How to prevent a cooking fire this Thanksgiving

Bree Fowler / AP

For obvious reasons, the possibility of sparking a blaze while cooking increases during the holidays.

Cooking is already the leading cause of blazes at homes nationwide and the leading cause of fire injuries, North Las Vegas fire officials said. Calls on Thanksgiving Day are triple the average, and there's about a 150 percent increase on Christmas.

Here are some tips from officials on how to avoid burning down your house.

• Do not leave food that's cooking unattended. Stay in the kitchen or next to whichever tool you use to cook, fry, grill or broil.

• Never fry a turkey indoors, in a garage or a wooden deck. Before even using one, make sure the thermostat controls properly work.

• If you're frying your turkey, make sure it's completely thawed and a safe distance from anything that can catch fire. Also make sure the fryer is on a flat surface so it doesn't tip.

• Be cautious when it comes to marinades: an oil and water mix could cause an explosion or a fire.

• Keep mittens and safety goggles handy when handling oil and hot pots and pans.

• Keep an eye on children and pets.