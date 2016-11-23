Las Vegas Sun

November 23, 2016

Trump blasts Rep. Joe Heck for abandoning him during campaign

Evan Vucci / AP

In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in New York.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool

U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., speaks during the Nevada Senatorial Debate at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in North Las Vegas. The debate between Heck and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto was televised statewide.

In October, U.S. Congressman and Senate candidate Joe Heck pulled his support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the now-president-elect had harsh words for Heck, who lost in his bid to replace retiring Sen. Harry Reid.

Without mentioning Heck by name, Trump blasted the GOP lawmaker during a meeting with The New York Times editorial board for abandoning him in the wake of a video leak in which Trump and television host Billy Bush were recorded in 2005 making derogatory remarks about women.

“He endorsed me then he unendorsed me, and he went down like a lead balloon” Trump said. “And then they called me before the race and said they wanted me to endorse him and do a big thing and I said, ‘No thank you, good luck.’”

Heck ended up losing to former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto by 2.4 percentage points, or a little more than 26,000 votes.

“He was up by 10 points,” Trump said. “You know who I’m talking about.”

Heck’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

