Preseason basketball top 10: Centennial and Clark will threaten Bishop Gorman’s dynasty

The question is slightly different this high school basketball season in Las Vegas.

It’s not: Who is going to take second behind perennial power Bishop Gorman? Instead, it’s: Who could knock off the Gaels?

Gorman, for arguably the first time in eight seasons, isn’t the clear-cut favorite to repeat as state champions. Yes, the Gaels — winners of the past five championships and seven of the last eight since the 2008-09 season — have some blue-chip college recruits leading the way and are ranked in the top 25 nationally in the preseason. They are also No. 1 in our preseason rankings.

But they’ll be tested every step of the way. In the Southwest League, three-time defending 3A champion Clark will be an instant contender after being elevated to the large-school classification.

In the playoffs, the Gaels will likely run into Centennial, a team they should have lost to last season, again. Centennial led at various points of last season’s Sunset Regional championship game, including in the fourth quarter, and missed a shot at the buzzer that would have ended the Gorman dynasty.

It’s been more than a decade since Gorman lost to a local team — Green Valley pulled off the upset. And in 2011, Gorman lost to Bishop Manogue of Reno in the state semifinals.

Time will tell if this season is different. But at least this season features some suspense.

Here are the rankings:

1. Bishop Gorman Last season: Won a fifth straight large-school division state championship What’s to like about Gorman: The Gaels’ best player, Chuck O’Bannon Jr., is also one of the nation’s best players. The 6-foot-6 wing is the nation’s 50th overall prospect by Rivals.com and has the ability to score by taking the ball to the basket or pulling up for a 3-pointer. He’ll be joined by senior guard Christian Popoola, a BYU commit whose athleticism will be tough to match. Also, junior Jamal Bey, a 6-foot-7 guard and forward, thrived over the summer in developing his game and has landed double-digit scholarship offers. The biggest obstacle for Gorman: For the first time in seven seasons, Gorman doesn’t have a true big man in the post. Zach Collins, Stephen Zimmerman, Chase Jeter and Ben Carter each provided matchup problems on the interior in past seasons with their size and length. Gorman will have to change its playing style, which could produce some moments of rough play. Don’t be surprised if O’Bannon or Bey also see minutes in the post.

2. Centennial Last season: Lost to Gorman in the Sunset Regional finals What’s to like about Centennial: The Bulldogs have arguably the area’s top player in Troy Brown Jr., a five-star recruiting prospect who signed with Oregon. He averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and nearly seven assists per game last season, leading Centennial to a near-upset of Gorman in the playoffs. Brown isn’t Centennial’s lone threat. Post player Darian Scott signed with Missouri State, and point guard Isaiah Banks is a three-year varsity performer. The biggest obstacle for Centennial: Former BYU player Noah Hartsock replaces Todd Allen as head coach, meaning there will be an adjustment period for players. Additionally, Centennial lacks depth, especially in the backcourt behind Banks and Brown.

3. Clark Last season: Won a third straight 3A classification state championship What’s to like about Clark: Clark, the three-time 3A state champions, have a new challenge — winning in the large-school classification. They arguably have the best young roster in Las Vegas, led by junior guards James Bridges and Trey Woodbury and sophomore forward Antwon Jackson. Sophomore guard Sedrick Hammonds already has scholarship offers from a host of schools, including Arizona State, and sophomore guard Ian Alexander is primed for a breakout season. Time will tell if the Chargers continue their winning ways in a region with Gorman and Centennial, but the talent is there. Many of the younger players were part of the championship run. The biggest obstacle for Clark: Clark’s success will be determined by how players adjust to offseason changes. Getting accustomed to playing large-school classification opponents multiple times each week won’t happen overnight. Easy games against the likes of Pahrump or Western will be replaced with games against top-10 foes Gorman and Durango. Players will also have to adjust to first-year coach Colin Darfour’s coaching style. He replaces Chad Beeten, the architect of Clark’s dynasty, who left for a coaching job in the Los Angeles area.

4. Coronado Last season: Won the Sunrise Regional; lost in state championship to Gorman What’s to like about Coronado: The Cougars return four starters from last season’s Sunrise championship squad, including University of San Diego signee Kennedy Koehler at forward. Senior guards Trey Hurlburt, Nick Davis and Bryce Savoy, all key components during the 2015-16 playoff run, also return to give Coronado arguably the most experienced roster in the area. At 6-foot-8, transfer Will Weems from Detroit brings size and athleticism to make the Cougars state championship contenders. The biggest obstacle for Coronado: Replacing graduated forward Jake DesJardins (University of Arizona) won’t be easy. In addition to leadership, Desjardins was their best outside shooter. Coronado also has one of the toughest schedules in town, with multiple respected, out-of-state opponents. They are even traveling to Florida. Staying healthy and fresh will be key.

5. Desert Pines Last season: Won the 3A Southern League title; lost in state championship to Clark What’s to like about Desert Pines: Desert Pines has a senior-heavy roster of accomplished players and should win the 3A classification state championship. The team is led by Air Force commit Capri Uzan, who averaged 17 points and six assists per game last season, and forward Trevon Abdullah, who averaged double-figure points in 2015-16. Guard Jordan Simon should flourish in the starting lineup. The biggest obstacle for Desert Pines: JeRell Springer, who scored more than 20 points per game last season, is still waiting to get cleared after transferring from Shadow Ridge. His ability to score gives Desert Pines a much-need threat on the wing. Of course, this isn’t the first time Desert Pines has been a state favorite. They were upset in last season’s championship game by Clark, giving them a valuable lesson moving forward — every opponent will be gunning for the team to beat.

6. Durango Last season: Lost in the Sunset Regional semifinals What’s to like about Durango: Durango finished with a respectable 17-7 record last season and returns many contributors from that squad. Guard Demetrius Valdez averaged 12 points and five assists per game last season and is considered one of the area’s top players from the class of 2017. He’ll be joined by returners Zyare Ruffin in the backcourt and forward Jeremie Portunodo. The biggest obstacle for Durango: In any other league, Durango would be considered the favorite to win the division crown. But in the Southwest, with state champions Bishop Gorman and Clark, the Trailblazers will have their hands full qualifying for a home playoff game.

7. Foothill Last season: Lost in the Sunrise Regional semifinals What’s to like about Foothill: Foothill has two of the best young guards in Southern Nevada in junior Marvin Coleman and sophomore Jace Roquemore. Coleman averaged 10 points per game last season and, at times, was the best player on the court. Senior forward Mauricio Smith, who scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds per game last season, also returns. They are among more than 10 returners, including four starters. The biggest obstacle for Foothill: An upset against top-seeded Liberty in the playoffs last season showed Foothill’s potential. But it finished with a 5-5 record in the Southeast League, meaning its group of younger players is still very much a work in progress. Getting the underclassmen to consistently perform at a high level will be veteran coach Kevin Soares’ most significant challenge.

8. Canyon Springs Last season: Lost in the Sunrise Regional semifinals What’s to like about Canyon Springs: Canyon Springs had its run of three consecutive Sunrise Regional championships snapped last season because its roster featured mostly underclassmen with little experience. But many of those players return, led by guards Kevin Legardy and Tymier Farrar, to put the Pioneers back in the conversation to contend. Senior Jovan Coleman averaged nearly double figures in scoring last season and provides a physical style of play in the post, despite standing just 6-foot-1. The biggest obstacle for Canyon Springs: Coach Freddie Banks is working on getting players in top physical condition to perform well in his fast-paced style of play. The Pioneers play full-court defense and are determined to rush the ball up the court in transition. If players become tired, the Pioneers will be vulnerable. The also lack size and experience on the inside — but so do other teams in the Northeast League.

9. Faith Lutheran Last season: Lost in the 3A Southern League semifinals What’s to like about Faith Lutheran: Jaylen Fox, a junior guard, has been a fixture in the Crusaders’ lineup the past two seasons. He’s been labeled as one of the best 2018 prospects in Las Vegas and is primed to live up to those predictions. He’ll be joined by junior Elijah Kothe, a forward who averaged 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season, and senior forward Nic Maccioni. The Crusaders posted a respectable 19-8 record last season with wins against Canyon Springs and Las Vegas. Don’t be surprised if they reach the Sunset Regional semifinals. This is a program on the rise. The biggest obstacle for Faith Lutheran: Like Clark, Faith Lutheran’s success will be determined by how it adjusts in the move from the 3A to 4A classification. More important, with just a handful of returners with regular varsity experience, it will need to develop bench players to contribute. The Crusaders have a chance to finish in the top half of the Northwest League, but only if they keep progressing.

10. Las Vegas Last season: Lost in the Sunrise Regional quarterfinals What’s to like about Las Vegas: The Wildcats return one of the area’s leading scorers from last season in wing Marquis Raybon, who averaged 14.1 points and nine rebounds per game. While they finished with an 11-16 record in 2015-16, they had just one senior on the roster and were breaking in many first-time players. Guards Deondre Northey and Donovan Joyner, a junior, each scored in double figures last season. Joyner is one of the area’s most underrated players — he can score, pass and defend. The biggest obstacle for Las Vegas: Las Vegas needs to develop a winning mentality. Sure, it showed progress late last season, but after finishing six games under .500, players will need to learn how to win games — especially the close ones. The Wildcats also lack size and will need to find players on the inside.