Man sought on warrant in Idaho slaying arrested in Pahrump

Authorities in Pahrump today arrested a man wanted in an Idaho slaying earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy James White, 39, was being sought on a second-degree murder warrant by authorities in Idaho Falls, who believed he was visiting family in Pahrump, officials said.

Detectives in Pahrrump followed White’s vehicle from a house, pulled him over and arrested him without incident, officials said. He was being held at the Nye County Detention Center awaiting extradition on the warrant, officials said.

Christine Dawn Caldwell, 48, was found buried at the couple’s home earlier this month, a few days after her family reported her missing, according to the Idaho State Journal.

A woman with White when he was arrested was questioned and released, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. Information about her identity or her relationship to White wasn’t immediately available.