Police investigating dog found shot to death in Pahrump

Police are investigating after a dog was found tied to a pole and shot several times in Southern Nevada.

KVVU-TV reports the Nye County Sheriff's Office put out a call for information Thursday in the death of a dog found at the Bell Vista Shooting Range in Pahrump.

Authorities found the black and white terrier mix on Oct. 29, and say the animal may have had puppies shortly before death.

Deputies believe the animal may have been killed by a .45-caliber handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.