Police: Woman questioned in fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas

A man was killed today near downtown Las Vegas, and a woman was being questioned in his shooting, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to the 2100 block of Sunrise Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, he said.

Further details were not immediately available.