Wrong-way driver killed in Arizona wreck with Greyhound bus

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Authorities say a wrong-way car's driver is dead after smashing head-on into a Greyhound Bus on Interstate 10 in a Phoenix suburb.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a westbound car's driver was killed at the scene and that 13 passengers on the eastbound bus were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening.

Officials say the bus was carrying 35 passengers and the driver and was en route to Phoenix from San Bernardino, California, when the wreck occurred early Friday morning.

Greyhound representative Lanesha Gipson says another bus took uninjured passengers to Phoenix to finish or continue their travel.

News video showed little left of the car. The driver's identity was not released.

Eastbound traffic on I-10 is being rerouted around the accident site.