Vehicle crashes into Burlington Coat Factory on Eastern Avenue

A vehicle crashed into an east valley Burlington Coat Factory on Saturday afternoon, injuring at least one person, according to Metro Police.

The person injured, believed to be an employee, is expected to survive, officer Michael Rodriguez, a Metro spokesman, said.

First responders were dispatched to the store, 4750 S. Eastern Ave., near Tropicana Avenue, about 4:40 p.m., he said.

Rodriguez said at least one person was hurt, but local reports suggest two others also suffered injuries not deemed life-threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.