Eastbound 215 at airport closed Monday night

The next closure of the 215 Beltway will not cause the heartburn of last weekend’s full shutdown, but drivers should prepare for another partial blockage Monday night.

Continuing work on the flyover ramp spanning the freeway will necessitate the closure of eastbound Interstate 215 between the McCarran International Airport and Warm Springs Road exits from 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers will be able to access the airport coming from the southwest valley, but those not headed to the airport should plan alternate routes to go toward Henderson.

The ramp from the Airport Connector traveling south to eastbound 215, which carries traffic leaving the airport toward Henderson, also will be closed overnight Monday, as will the Sunset Road ramp off the connector.

County officials suggest the following alternatives:

Eastbound 215 traffic not headed to the airport should get off Interstate 215 at Jones, Decatur or Las Vegas boulevards.

Drivers going from Interstate 15 to eastbound 215 and not headed to the airport should exit Interstate 215 at Blue Diamond Road or St. Rose Parkway.

Last weekend, construction closed the 215 Beltway in both directions from Friday night through Monday morning, adding significant time to commutes through the southern part of the valley. The current construction closure will not affect travel on westbound 215 or from the connector to westbound 215.

More information can be found here.Construction is expected to continue through fall 2017.