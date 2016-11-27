Wind expected to die down today, but chance of rain remains

The strong winds that have battered the Las Vegas Valley this weekend are expected to die off this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds have remained constant over the past 12 hours, with gusts up to 38 miles per hour, according to the weather service. While it is expected to remain breezy throughout the night, gusts will only reach approximately 10-15 miles per hour.

Meteorologists expect winds to pick back up Tuesday, with strong gusts coming from the north.

There is also a 40 percent chance of rain showers in the valley and snow in the mountains this afternoon, but that is likely the only chance of precipitation this week, the weather service said.