Police standoff ends peacefully when man surrenders

A barricade situation that lasted through Sunday night and into this morning ended peacefully when a man surrendered to police, according to Metro Police.

Police received a call about 7:20 p.m. Sunday from a person at a house in the 4200 block of Chirr Lane, near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway, reporting a family member who had stolen a gun from the home on Saturday was back and wouldn’t leave.

When officers arrived, two residents of the house came out, but the man remained barricaded inside, according to police.

As a precaution, nearby homes were evacuated about 10 p.m., police said.

About 1:10 a.m., after hours of negotiations, the man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police said. He was booked on a count of grand larceny of a firearm, police said.