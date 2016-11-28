UNR apologizes for cannon graffiti

Several UNR football players took their celebration a bit too far after beating UNLV on Saturday, and on Monday the school’s athletic director apologized for it.

UNR reclaimed the Fremont Cannon with a 45-10 victory and taunted the rival Rebels by bringing the cannon out onto the field at Sam Boyd Stadium and spray-painting the phrase “F UNLV” on the 545-pound trophy.

On Monday, UNR athletic director Doug Knuth sent a letter to UNLV officials apologizing for his team’s “inexcusable” actions, according to a source.

A UNLV spokesman confirmed that an apology letter had been received.

The letter, which was addressed to UNLV President Len Jessup, Athletics Director Tina Kunzer-Murphy and head coach Tony Sanchez, said the act was premeditated and that it will be “addressed” immediately.

The complete letter:

"Please accept my sincere apologies for the inexcusable actions of our football team during their post-game celebration. The apparent premeditated action to paint FUNLV on the cannon is a terrible representation of our football program, our athletics program and our university. This is unacceptable and will be addressed with the team immediately.

I truly appreciated your inclusion of the university presidents, student body presidents and athletic directors in the pre-game coin toss as a symbol of statewide unity in higher education. I’m saddened to know that Nevada couldn’t uphold our side of that equation.

I look forward to seeing you again soon. Until then, please accept our apologies."

UNR dismissed head coach Brian Polian one day after the game, though that appeared to have more to do with his 23-27 career record than with the spray-painting incident. But considering the harsh tone of Knuth's apology letter, Polian losing control of his players in such a public manner couldn’t have helped.