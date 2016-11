1 arrested after 1 shot dead at southwest valley apartment complex

A person was shot and killed and a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in the southwest valley, according to Metro Lt. Leon Desimone.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Rainbow Boulevard, south of Warm Springs Road, Desimone said about 10 p.m.

Further information, including the gender of those involved, as well as what preceded the shooting, was not immediately available.