November 29, 2016

6 arrested as protesters seeking minimum wage increase take to Las Vegas streets

L.E. Baskow

Metro Police arrest six protesters sitting in the street outside the McDonalds Restaurant at 2248 Paradise Road during a minimum wage march on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Fast food, airport, Uber, home care, higher ed and child care workers join together with community and elected officials for the march beginning at Carl’s Jr. at 2001 Las Vegas Blvd South ending here with a rally and peaceful protest.

Minimum Wage Rally Day

Fast food, airport, Uber, home care, higher ed and child care workers join together with community and elected officials march during a minimum wage protest beginning at Carl's Jr. at 2001 Las Vegas Blvd S to the McDonalds at 2248 Paradise Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. L.E. Baskow. Launch slideshow »

The "Fight for $15" march in Las Vegas concluded with six people being hauled off by Metro Police officers as they staged a sit-in on Paradise Road near Sahara Avenue.

The swift arrests, which were conducted without further incident, occurred at the tail end of the protest in front of a McDonald's at 2248 Paradise Road.

Although they were loud, the roughly 100 participants marched peacefully, demanding an increase to the minimum wage, similar to incidents conducted throughout the U.S. today.

Metro apparently blocked off a lane of traffic to accommodate the group that headed from St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, to Paradise.

Metro officers, who arrived in about a dozen vehicles, kept an eye on the protesters from a distance, until they placed a large banner that read, "#FightFor15 We Won't Back Down," on a crosswalk and sat down.

An officer took to a loudspeaker and gave the half-dozen people about a minute to move. When they didn't, officers on foot and on horseback put them in handcuffs.

The protest, which began in front of an area Carl's Jr., ended after the arrests.

