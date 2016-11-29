6 arrested as protesters seeking minimum wage increase take to Las Vegas streets

The "Fight for $15" march in Las Vegas concluded with six people being hauled off by Metro Police officers as they staged a sit-in on Paradise Road near Sahara Avenue.

The swift arrests, which were conducted without further incident, occurred at the tail end of the protest in front of a McDonald's at 2248 Paradise Road.

Although they were loud, the roughly 100 participants marched peacefully, demanding an increase to the minimum wage, similar to incidents conducted throughout the U.S. today.

Metro apparently blocked off a lane of traffic to accommodate the group that headed from St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, to Paradise.

Metro officers, who arrived in about a dozen vehicles, kept an eye on the protesters from a distance, until they placed a large banner that read, "#FightFor15 We Won't Back Down," on a crosswalk and sat down.

An officer took to a loudspeaker and gave the half-dozen people about a minute to move. When they didn't, officers on foot and on horseback put them in handcuffs.

The protest, which began in front of an area Carl's Jr., ended after the arrests.