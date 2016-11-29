Las Vegas man, 85, dies from injuries in pedestrian accident

An 85-year-old Las Vegas man has died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in front of a mobile home park near the Boulder Station casino.

The Clark County coroner notified Metro Police on Tuesday that Herschell Radford died on Nov. 7 from the injuries he suffered on Oct. 31.

Police say 75-year-old Laura Rice of Las Vegas was driving the 2002 Toyota 4Runner that struck Radford on South Lamb Boulevard in front of the Shadow Mountain Village trailer park.

Investigators say Radford was not in a crosswalk. They say Rice remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairments.

Police said Tuesday that no charges have been filed but the accident remains under investigation.