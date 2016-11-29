Like MGM, Caesars Entertainment to start charging for parking

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced Tuesday that it will launch a paid valet and self-parking initiative at eight of its nine Las Vegas properties beginning in December and throughout the beginning of 2017, joining MGM Resorts International’s paid parking policy being instituted this year.

The Rio will not be included in this program, and implementation dates will vary by location, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

"Our priority is to ensure that our hotel guests, local residents and Total Rewards loyalty members have an improved parking experience," said Bob Morse, president of hospitality at Caesars Entertainment. "Guests who stay, game and shop at our resorts have said that parking spaces and valet services have become increasingly scarce, so we believe that implementing a paid parking program while also investing in LED parking guidance systems will help address these issues."

Local residents with proper identification and Total Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above will continue to self-park for free. Complimentary valet will also be available for all Total Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above.

Caesars Palace, Harrah's, Flamingo, Bally's and Paris will receive new parking guidance systems which will help guests identify unoccupied self-parking spaces.

The paid parking program will begin its phased-in approach in late December when the valet services at the Linq and Harrah's properties will begin to charge. Self-parking at those two properties will remain free for the time being, until self-parking equipment is installed, company officials said.

The rest of the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas properties, excluding the Rio, will implement a paid valet and self-parking program throughout the beginning of 2017.

MGM Resorts International properties began rolling out parking fees in June. MGM’s per-day fees range from $8 to $10 for self-parking and $13 to $18 for valet parking. Nevadans who scan their driver’s license at the gate get free-self parking for up to 24 hours through Dec. 29.

According to Caesars Entertainment’s website, valet parking fees at Bally’s, Caesars Palace, The Cromwell, Paris and Planet Hollywood will be $13, for up to four hours; $18, four to 24 hours; and $18 for each additional day or a fraction thereof. Valet fees at Flamingo, Harrah’s and The Linq: $8, up to four hours; $13, four to 24 hours; and $13 for each additional day or a fraction thereof.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.