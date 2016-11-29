0 Comments

Rebel defender Tau Lotulelei receives first-team all-league honors

L.E. Baskow

Wyoming’s Brian Hill (5) is caught by UNLV’s Tau Lotulelei (55) during their game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.

UNLV senior linebacker Tau Lotulelei, who amassed a team-best 117 tackles this season, was named first team All-Mountain West, the league announced today.

Lotulelei is the first UNLV player to earn all-league honors since his brother, John Lotulelei, and kicker Nolan Kohorst were selected in 2012. Tau Lotulelei’s 16.5 tackles for a loss led the league, and his 9.8 tackles per game ranked 16th nationally.

Five UNLV players received honorable mentions, giving the Rebels their most postseason award honorees since 2013. They are safety Troy Hawthorne, defensive back Torry McTyer, center Will Kreitler, right tackle Nathan Jacobson and junior defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr.

UNlV finished with a 4-8 record in coach Tony Sanchez’s second season.

