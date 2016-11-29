Report: Nevada spends $95 million supervising juvenile offenders

CARSON CITY — Nevada spends almost $95 million a year supervising juvenile offenders, but there is no way to tell if the money is being used wisely, a national organization says.

The Justice Center of the Council of State Governments said about half of the youths on probation or parole reoffend in one to two years in Clark and Washoe counties.

The report was presented today to the Commission on Statewide Juvenile Justice Reform, which is looking for ways to improve the system.

“Few formal policies or tools exist to objectively match youth with the most effective level and type of supervision and services,” the report said.

The number of youths referred to the justice systems in Clark and Washoe Counties has dropped from 20,165 in 2013 to 16,673 last year. In 2015, 46 percent were accused of misdemeanors and 14 percent of felonies.

Clark County spent $44.5 million on its juvenile justice system.