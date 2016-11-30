1 treated for smoke inhalation after residential fires

Firefighters were busy Tuesday night putting out two residential fires in the southwest valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The first fire was reported about 9:20 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the 2800 block of Ford Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Pebble Road.

Crews put out the fire in about 15 minutes, preventing it from spreading to adjacent apartments, officials said.

One person was taken to the University Medical Center with smoke inhalation, officials said.

About 11:30 p.m., another fire was reported in the 3500 block of Auckland Castle Street, near Hualapai Way and Twain Avenue.

Firefighters located the fire in the attic of the single-story house and extinguished it before it spread to the rest of the home, officials said.

Nobody was injured, and damage has not been estimated, officials said.

The cause of both fires was under investigation, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.