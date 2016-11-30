Owner of dry-cleaning business pleads guilty to tax fraud

The owner of a Las Vegas dry-cleaning business is facing up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Judith Woodward, 58, who was owner and joint operator of Canyon Gate Cleaners, admitted filing false returns of partnership income tax forms from 2005 through 2009 that grossly under-reported earnings, according to a Justice Department news release.

She also admitted to filing false individual income tax returns during the same time period, according to the release.

Woodward admitted to causing a loss to the Internal Revenue Service of about $212,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 9. Woodward faces a statutory maximum sentence of three years in prison, as well as monetary penalties, according to the release.