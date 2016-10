East valley crash kills motorcyclist; no one else hurt

A motorcyclist was killed in an east valley crash this afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medical crews were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of Heritage Way near Mojave Road, north of Vegas Valley Drive, dispatch records show.

The motorcyclist was the only person involved, said Metro Lt. Kristine Buist, who asked commuters to avoid the area.