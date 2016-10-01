Man killed, suspected DUI driver critically injured in east valley

A man was killed and a woman suspected of drunken driving was critically injured in a single-car wreck this morning in the far east valley, according to Metro Police.

Also according to police:

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. to Desert Inn and Theme roads.

Rosa Montoya-Valenzuela, 30, of Las Vegas, was speeding in a 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on Desert Inn. She lost control at the intersection with Theme, which caused the car to smash into a concrete barrier. It came to a stop about 300 feet away.

Her passenger, described as male, died at Sunrise Hospital, police said. Montoya-Valenzuela was flown to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It was the 84th fatality Metro investigated this year and the third today. A man was killed and three people were injured about 5 a.m. near Owens Avenue and H Street, and 28-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing his bike into a garage about 1:30 p.m. near Mojave Road, north of Vegas Valley Drive, police said.