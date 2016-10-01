Woman finds roommate shot dead at house near McCarran airport

A woman arriving home from work tonight found her roommate's body with a gunshot wound to the head and their two-story house ransacked, according to Metro Police.

Several items were missing, including firearms, she told police, according to Metro Lt. Dan McGrath. Metro is investigating if a roommate's stolen 2016 Hyundai Veloster is connected to the shooting; its Nevada license plate reads "RAAPTOR."

Also according to McGrath:

Officers were dispatched to the spacious house in the 5300 block of Surrey Street, near Eastern and Hacienda avenues and McCarran International Airport, about 7:25 p.m.

When the woman arrived home, at first she noticed items had been moved around and two shotgun cases were opened, with at least two firearms missing. She also found the man's body.

Police identified him only as a man in his late 20s.

The shooting appeared random, McGrath said, noting that the investigation remained in its early stages.

Detectives were questioning three roommates and waiting for the fourth, who was en route from California.

The woman said she and another roomate left the home shortly before 10 a.m. That's the last time they saw the man alive, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.