October 2, 2016

2 N.C. university students dead after shooting

Greensboro, N.C. — 

A university in North Carolina has announced via social media that two of its students are dead after a campus-area shooting.

North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro said on its Facebook page that Greensboro Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday and found two injured students at the scene. Both victims died Sunday morning.

They were identified as Alisia Dieudonne, a sophomore computer science major from Homewood, Illinois; and Ahmad Campbell, a junior agriculture and environmental systems major from Kittrell, N.C.

The university said on its Facebook page that its Office of Counseling Services would be open Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for students seeking counseling services.

