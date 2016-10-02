Motorcyclist killed in east valley crash identified

A man who died Saturday after losing control of a motorcycle and crashing into the garage of an east valley home has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as 28-year-old Yariel Peñalver of Las Vegas.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. when Peñalver was riding a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle south on Heritage Circle Way, near Mojave Road and north of Vegas Valley Drive, Metro Police said.

Peñalver tried to stop the motorcycle, but it tipped over, causing him and the motorcycle to crash into the garage door and house at 3291 Heritage Circle Way, police said. He died at the scene.

Peñalver was a lead ride operator at Slotzilla Zip Line and graduated from Chaparral High School, according to his Facebook page.