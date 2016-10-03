Coroner IDs stabbing victim dropped off at hospital

A man police say was fatally stabbed and dropped off at a northwest valley hospital Tuesday has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Justin Ryan Sawyer, 33. His place of residence was not known, officials said.

Sawyer died from a stab wound to the left abdomen, the Coroner’s Office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A man drove the stab victim to MountainView Hospital about 12:25 p.m., knocked on the emergency room door and dragged the wounded man inside, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said. The driver had also been stabbed in the arm and hit in the head, he said.

A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.