Democrats widen Nevada registration advantage to 77,000

Nevada Democrats have widened their registration lead over Republicans as the election draws near.

The Nevada Secretary of State's Office reported Monday that Republicans added nearly 12,000 new voters to their ranks last month, while Democrats added more than 17,000.

Democrats now have a 77,000-voter advantage over Republicans among the nearly 1.4 million active registered voters in Nevada. That lead is smaller than during the same month in 2008, when Democrats had an 81,000-person advantage over Republicans among about 1.1 million active voters.

Registered nonpartisans are 20 percent of the voter base now, compared with about 15 percent in 2008.

Voters who want to participate in the November general election have until Oct. 8 to register by mail, or until Oct. 18 to register in person or online.