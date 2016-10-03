Fire breaks out at apartment complex laundry room

A fire broke out in a laundry room this morning at a central valley apartment building, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Nobody was injured.

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the Lake Charlotte Apartments, 3120 Wynn Road, officials said.

The source of the blaze was determined to be towels in a dryer, officials said. Damage, estimated at $5,000, was contained to the laundry room, officials said.

No evacuation of the apartment complex was necessary, officials said.