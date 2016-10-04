Coroner IDs man found shot to death at house

A man found slain Saturday night at his south valley house, which police say was ransacked, has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Chad Shelton, 27.

Shelton died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Coroner’s Office said.

Shelton's roommate, who arrived home about 7:25 p.m. at the two-story house in the 5300 block of Surrey Street, near McCarran International Airport, found his body and the house in disarray, with every room ransacked, Metro Police said.

Several items, including at least two guns, were missing, as well as another roommate’s 2016 Hyundai Veloster, which was located several hours later, police said.

Evidence indicates the shooter fired multiple shots, striking Shelton at least once, police said. The shooting appeared random, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.