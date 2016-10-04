Guess which bowl ESPN writer has projected for Rebels football

Hey UNLV football fans: How does a mid-December trip to Albuquerque sound?.

The Rebels, fresh off a double-digit win last Saturday against Fresno State to improve their record to 2-3, are projected to be selected for the Gildan New Mexico Bowl by ESPN’s Brett McMurphy in his weekly bowl-predictor column.

McMurphy matches the Rebels against Old Dominion of Conference USA in the Dec. 17 game. Mark Schlabach, who projects alongside McMurphy, has Old Dominion playing hometown New Mexico. Schlabach doesn’t have the Rebels reaching a bowl.

UNLV needs to win four of its final seven games to become bowl eligible. Assuming it falls Saturday at defending Mountain West champ San Diego State — which is favored by 14 points — and later in the season at Boise State, they would need to go 4-1 in winnable games the remainder of the season.

Those contests are: at Hawaii and San Jose State, and at home against Colorado State, Wyoming and UNR. The opponents have a combined 10-15 record.

UNLV has played in four all-time bowl games, most recently the Heart of Dallas bowl in the 2013 season.

Both McMurphy and Schlabach project Boise State to face USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.

