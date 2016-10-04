Neighborhood on edge about man asking to visit backyards

Residents in one suburban Las Vegas neighborhood are on edge about a man who they say knocked on doors telling residents he used to live at their house and wanted to photograph the grave of his dead dog in their backyard.

KVVU-TV reports that Henderson police couldn't find the man when officers were called Sunday to the Highland Hills neighborhood.

The man was described as being in his 30s, more than 6 feet tall and about 250 pounds, wearing a red shirt and a backward red baseball hat. KVVU says he gave the name Gordon.