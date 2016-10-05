UFC fighter Josh Samman dies at 28

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — UFC fighter Josh Samman has died after spending nearly a week in a Florida hospital. He was 28.

Dr. Craig Mallak, the chief medical examiner for Broward County, says Samman had been hospitalized for five days, two of which he was brain-dead, before being declared dead Wednesday morning at a hospice.

Mallak said toxicology tests had been completed and the cause of death would be listed as a probable drug overdose.

According to a report issued by the Hollywood Police Department, officers investigating a call of a possible drug overdose found Samman unresponsive but with a pulse Thursday night, and Troy Kirkingburg, a friend and an MMA announcer, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there were no signs of foul play.

The two were found by a friend, who called 911.