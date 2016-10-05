0 Comments

UNLV freshman forward is cleared by NCAA

Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele has been cleared by the NCAA Clearinghouse and is eligible immediately, UNLV confirmed this afternoon. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound freshman is originally from Mali, Africa, and most recently played at Scotland Performance Institute in Pennsylvania.

First-year coach Marvin Menzies said last week at UNLV’s first official practice that all of Dembele’s transcripts were recently submitted and the Rebels expected a quick resolution. That proved to be the case, though UNLV must now wait for Dembele to get healthy before getting on the practice court.

Dembele is recovering from a foot injury, and Menzies said it would be a few weeks before the big man might be ready to go. He’s expected to be a major contributor this season in UNLV’s frontcourt, which has only four players listed at 6-8 or taller.

