Ammon Bundy says he felt ‘extreme danger’ during arrest

Rick Bowmer / AP

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ammon Bundy testified he believed his life was in "extreme danger" during his arrest, and described Robert "LaVoy" Finicum's death as an ambush.

The man who led the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge took the stand Thursday for a third day of testimony in his federal conspiracy trial.

Under questioning from his attorney, Bundy described the Jan. 26 traffic stop that ended with his arrest, saying he feared getting shot if he made a move, and was too afraid to pick up his hat.

Finicum, an occupation spokesman, was fatally shot by police after fleeing the stop in a different vehicle.

When Bundy called it an ambush, U.S. District Judge Anna Brown halted further mention of the topic, reminding the courtroom that Finicum's death is not being litigated.