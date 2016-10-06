Firefighters rescue four people from burning house

Four people were rescued from a burning house today near Jones Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded about 2:05 p.m. to 5530 Anticipation Court, where smoke was coming from the two-story house.

Firefighters found an adult and three children on the second floor and helped them out of the house, officials said. They were taken to University Medical Center for evaluation, officials said.

Firefighters put out the blaze within about 10 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $1,000.