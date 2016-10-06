Inspirational stories: Good Samaritans honored as Las Vegas heroes

An 81-year-old Las Vegas woman who has been providing food for disadvantaged local residents for four decades was among several good Samaritans honored this morning at the American Red Cross’ Everyday Heroes Award ceremony.

Nellie Holleman, who hand delivers food and water to churches, rescue missions and private residents, was honored with a lifetime achievement award during the event, held at Paris. Holleman, a Las Vegas resident for 43 years, also cooks meals for underprivileged children in her neighborhood. She's known as "Momma Nellie."

“If they knock on my door and say they’re hungry, I’m going to feed them,” she said in a video accompanying her award presentation.

As described on the website of the Southern Nevada chapter of the Red Cross, the other award recipients were:

• Adult Good Samaritan — Michael Jones. After hearing screaming outside of his home, Jones looked out and saw the aftermath of an accident involving a motorcycle and a car. Jones ran to the scene without shoes, socks or a shirt, then performed CPR on the motorcycle rider, who was unresponsive. The rider survived.

• Aquatics — Peyton Moore. Moore, a lifeguard at the Golden Nugget, was working at the pool when she saw commotion inside the resort and recognized that an emergency was happening. She went into the crowd, where she found a man in cardiac arrest. Moore performed CPR for 10 minutes until paramedics arrived. When he was taken away, the man was conscious and breathing.

• Community Impact — South Sudan Center of America. Founded by Biar Atem, who fled Sudan after that nation’s civil war broke out, the center facilitates dialogue, education and youth-focused programs for Sudanese immigrants in Southern Nevada.

• Community Service — Donna Gamble. Gamble has opened her home to nearly 100 foster children over the past 10 years, while also working full time as an executive assistant.

• Firefighter — Anthony Bruno. Bruno was on his way home at 2 a.m. when he came across a serious accident and pulled over to watch rescue crews do their work. As accident victims were being transported away from the scene, Bruno heard moans coming from an area beyond the immediate accident scene. He went into the desert, where he discovered that another vehicle had been involved in the crash and an occupant was trapped inside. Bruno alerted responders, who extricated the victim.

• International Service — Grace Church. Founded four years ago in Henderson, the church has sent mission teams to Mexico, Papua New Guinea and Thailand, providing such aid as health care and water filters.

• Law Enforcement — North Las Vegas Police Lt. Jill Morrison and Sgt. Travis Snyder. At the scene of a traffic accident, Morrison climbed into a burning vehicle to free the driver, who had become trapped. She and Snyder then pulled the driver to safety.

• Medical Professional — Christina Curtiss. Curtiss, an EMT, was working at an event at Planet Hollywood when several people were struck by a car outside on the sidewalk between the resort and Paris. Although initial reports indicated that an active shooter was possibly on the scene, Curtiss rushed in and was the first responder to begin giving aid. She would end up helping 30 people that night. The driver of the vehicle, Lakeisha Holloway, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

• Military — Senior Airman Edward Ramos. Ramos was driving on U.S. 50 when he saw an accident. Ramos jumped through the sunroof of the car to help two people who had become trapped in the back seat.

• Youth Good Samaritan — Greenspun Junior High School. A group of Greenspun students organized an anti-bullying program they called “So Uncool,” encouraging students to be respectful and supportive of each other. “If bullies think that they’re cool, then we don’t want to be bullies. We want to be uncool,” one organizer explained.

• Animal Rescue — Barry Bannister’s pet dogs. After two of Bannister’s smaller dogs were attacked by coyotes during a walk at Red Rock Canyon, his larger dogs came to their rescue and fought off the coyotes.