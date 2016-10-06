North Las Vegas firefighter dies after battling blaze

A North Las Vegas Fire Department captain hailed as a hero for rescuing a baby died Wednesday night from a medical episode after returning home from fighting a three-alarm fire, officials said.

The death of 43-year-old Yaphet Miller, a 22-year veteran of the department, was determined to be work-related because his last shift was spent fighting the blaze, officials said. Information about the fire was not immediately available.

In 2006, Miller and other firefighters from Fire Station 53 were honored for rescuing an 11-month-old child from a burning apartment building.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect their fellow citizens and willingly give all they have for our residents and each other,” Capt. Cedric Williams said.

“Capt. Miller did that and more each and every day of his career,” Williams said. “Yaphet was a dear friend to his brothers and sisters here at the North Las Vegas Fire Department and to so many others in the fire service. He will be missed immeasurably.”

Funeral arrangements are pending, officials said.