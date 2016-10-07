Las Vegas Sun

Dryer fire does $215,000 in damage at Henderson house

A dryer fire at a Henderson home early this morning caused about $215,000 in damage and displaced two people, according to the Henderson Fire Department. Nobody was injured.

Firefighters responded about 3:45 a.m. to the one-story house in the 600 block of Quiet Stream Court, near Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center Drive, officials said.

Firefighter located the blaze in the laundry room and extinguished it before it spread, but smoke caused extensive damage to the house and its contents, officials said.

One of the residents, who was awake when the fire broke out, smelled smoke and discovered the fire, officials said. Both residents got out of the house safely and called 911, officials said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, possibly the result of a malfunction with the clothes dryer, officials said.

