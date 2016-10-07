Health insurance through Nevada exchange down 15.7 percent

CARSON CITY — The number of people obtaining coverage through Nevada’s health insurance exchange has dropped 15.7 percent in the last year, officials said today.

Heather Korbulic, director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, told the Economic Forum that the number of people obtaining insurance through the exchange has dropped to 74,841.

She said part of the reason for the decline is that more people are employed and obtaining insurance through their jobs. Others have opted to go without insurance, despite facing a fine for doing so, she said.

Korbulic said the program is conducting an aggressive outreach program. She said 58.3 percent of the those who are insured through exchange receive a government subsidy to help pay for their coverage.